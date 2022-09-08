GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In celebration of Labor Day, the community gathered at Rosa Parks Circle for “West Michigan’s Labor Fest” on Monday, Sept. 5! The event, hosted in Downtown Grand Rapids, kicked off at 11 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m.

The event was free to the public and featured live music and bands, activities for families and kids, arts & crafts vendors, food trucks, vintage car shoes, kiddie rides, and a beer tent.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck captured photos at the event. View festival images in the slideshow gallery below.