GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza.

According to the Hotel District Grand Rapids, the awards featured “a panel of industry professionals selected to curate, nominate, and select the winners of 13 individual categories.” These categories included but were not limited to “Local Farm of the Year” and “Restaurant of the Year.”

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck attended the event to capture the reception featuring champagne, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Additionally, see images of the awards presentations and an after-party held at the Woodrows Duck Pin.

Photos can be explored in the image gallery featured below!