GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan artists and creators came together to beautify Grand Rapids’ sidewalks with vibrant chalk art for the 2022 “West Michigan Chalk Art Festival.” Hosted by the Byron Community Wellness Center at Tanger Outlets Mall from Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, the event featured live chalk drawings, a chalk experience for kids, judging of art, chalk art awards, and art viewings for the public.

