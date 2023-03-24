GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Thursday, March 23, the West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) invited the community to GLC Live for “iBall 2023”. According to WMCAT’s website, the event, held from 6-9 pm, was an evening to “celebrate and advance our collective vision for equitable access to opportunity. iBall 2023 will reconvene our friends, supporters, and partners in the work, making known the power of community action in achieving our shared goals.”

This year’s WMCAT Award for Imagination recipients were The Diatribe, W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Chanae Gilbert in honor of James C. Welch.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck was in attendance. View captured photos in the slideshow gallery featured below.