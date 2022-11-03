GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Van Andel Institute’s (VAI) annual Hope on the Hill Gala returned on Oct. 27. To celebrate the 22nd year of the gala, the Institute transformed its venue into a chocolate factory theme.

According to the VAI, the sweet celebration honored the “heroes who, year after year, help make great strides at the Institute: our donors, our community, and the scientists and educators they support.”

“Hope on the Hill and the Chocolate Factory” included a seated dinner, entertainment by Michael Carbonaro (“The Carbonaro Effect”), a silent auction, paddle raise, and more to support biomedical research for Parkinson’s, cancer and other diseases, and to support educational programs at VAI.

