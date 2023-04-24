GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In celebration of “a new era of heart and vascular care in West Michigan,” University of Michigan Health-West hosted its annual VITALITY Gala at DeVos Place. Held on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m., the gala featured a cocktail reception, program, live entertainment and an afterglow party.

According to University of Michigan Health-West, their “renowned team of specialists practice at the forefront of diagnosis, treatment and prevention.” By attending the VITALITY Gala, guests were able to support University of Michigan Health-West’s efforts as proceeds benefit the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan to change patients’ lives locally.

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck attended and captured photos of the gala. View the images in the slideshow gallery below.