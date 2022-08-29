GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of Michigan’s oldest and largest modeling agencies, Unique Models & Talent, reached a major milestone on Friday, Aug. 26. The company celebrated over forty years of servicing the community by hosting its “40th Anniversary Gala” at Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids.

As previously reported, proceeds raised at the anniversary gala support the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, a charity that Unique Models & Talent owner Vonda Hartung says is “very close to her heart.”

According to Unique Models & Talent’s website, gala attendees enjoyed an open bar, music from DJ AB, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a fashion show, silent auction and more!

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck captured photos of the event. View images in the slideshow featured below.