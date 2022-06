GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Many Michiganders ran, cheered and volunteered at Trinity Health’s 41st annual Seaway Run on Saturday, June 25. The live event, which focused on health and fitness, featured a 5k, 10k, half marathon and community walk, and was hosted in Muskegon.

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck attended the run to capture the community having fun and being active! See photos in the image gallery featured below.