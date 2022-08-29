GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan’s three-day celebration of Polish culture, music and food, The Polish Heritage Festival, kicked off in Calder Plaza in Downtown Grand Rapids on Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28!

Hosted by the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids, the annual event featured free activities, Polish cooking and art demonstrations, live performances and entertainment, vendors and contests for thousands of community members to enjoy.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck attended to capture all the festivities and fun. See images in the slideshow featured below.