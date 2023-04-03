GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Spring has arrived, and around this time of year, Steepletown Neighborhood Services honors the accomplishments of local restaurants and breweries by hosting an annual community event, “Taste the Westside.”

Held on Wednesday, March 22, from 5-8 p.m., at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids, “Taste the Westside” invited the community to “eat good for a good cause.” The event featured food tastings from partners, a program and a live auction.

According to event organizers, “Taste the Westside” supports Steepletown’s efforts to “assist young adults, ages 18-24, in their development of work readiness skills and gain access to better employment opportunities.”

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck attended and captured photos featured in the slideshow gallery below. Check it out!