GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There’s nothing wrong with competition, especially for a great cause! On Monday, Nov. 6, the second annual “Taste of Hope: A Chef’s Competition” was hosted at Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids.

The four-hour event, which took place from 6-10 p.m., was not only an unforgettable culinary experience, but the West Michigan community and talented chefs had a bigger goal in mind–supporting the American Cancer Society’s mission of “improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”

During the competition, chefs delivered a variety of unique dishes for guests to sample. And, after voting for their favorites, one chef was crowned “Top Chef of the Year.”

While this distinction is a tremendous accomplishment, all attendees can be deemed winners for coming together to make a difference.

According to a Facebook post published by Shawn Kohlhaas, one of the event organizers, over $300,000 was raised to support the American Cancer Society, which surpasses the amount raised during “Taste of Hope’s” inaugural year ($238,000).

View photos from this impactful evening in the slideshow gallery featured below. Special thanks to ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck for capturing the images.