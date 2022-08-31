GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michiganders are lacing up their dancing shoes and getting their swing on at Rosa Parks Circle all summer long! From June 7 through October 18, the Grand Rapids Original Swing Society (GROSS) is presenting free swing dance lessons to anyone seeking to learn new moves in a fun and upbeat environment.

The lessons, accompanied by a live band on the first Tuesday of every month, are hosted from 7-9:30 p.m. According to GROSS’s Facebook profile, the society is the largest dance group in “West Michigan that dances because it’s fun. No matter your skill level or ability.”

So, if you have an itch to try something new, then give the lessons a go!

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck stopped by to capture swing moves in action!