GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Snoop Dogg is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his studio debut album, “Doggystyle,” released in 1993, by going on a star-studded “Highschool Reunion Tour!” On Tuesday, July 25, the platinum-selling artist and actor brought the celebration to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids to perform an unforgettable concert for fans.

The arena transformed into a hip-hop and rap throwback party with Snoop taking the stage and welcoming special guests, GRAMMY-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa, iconic Hip Hop duo Ying Yang Twins and DJ Blackbeard.

According to local music publication Local Spins, the concert included a heartfelt tribute to Tupac and an emotional performance of “See You Again” in honor of “rappers, musicians and other celebrities who’ve lost their lives.”

