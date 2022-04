GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Shinedown, an American rock band from Jacksonville, FL, has hit the road for their ongoing ‘Planet Zero’ tour! One of their latest destinations? The Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids!

On Sunday, April 24, the band performed for eager fans, and opening acts included performances from “Diamante” and “Pretty Reckless.”

ABC 4 Photographer captured photos at the concert! Check them out in the featured image gallery.