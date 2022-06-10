GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC)- Calling all adults! John Ball Zoo’s adult-only summer series, “Roaring Nights” has returned, and you’re invited to experience the zoo after hours!

The seasonal event, which runs through August, kicked off on Thursday, June 9, and features “animal activities, music, craft beer and wines, specialty food and beverage menus, and no kids,” according to the zoo’s website.

Our photographer Mike Buck took a stroll for himself and captured photos along the way! Have a look at the photo gallery featured below.