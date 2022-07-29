GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Thursday, July 21, West Michiganders laced up their running and walking shoes to partake in the Metro Way 5K & YMCA Youth Races presented by Lake Michigan Credit Union. The races began at 6 p.m. at the University of Michigan Health- West.

Jordan Carson hosted the family-friendly event, which participants attended virtually and in person to promote health and wellness in the community.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck captured photos. View images in the gallery featured below!