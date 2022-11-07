GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”

The gala, emceed by Jordan Carson (WOODTV8/eightWest), featured special remarks from Foundation personnel, inspiring stories from Mary Free Bed patients, and entertainment from the Bluewater King Band.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck shared photos from the gala. View the images in the slideshow featured below.