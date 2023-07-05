GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The Park Party Recess fun continues! On Thursday, June 29, Maranda and the WOODTV 8 crew took a trip to Muskegon Public Schools to surprise 200 kids with an unforgettable one-hour indoor recess.

Students and staff had a blast jumping and playing on inflatables, treating themselves to delicious ice cream sandwiches and loads of interactive games.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck captured photos of kids exploring all the fun Maranda’s Park Party Recess provided! View the images in the slideshow gallery featured below.

  • A Frontier Airlines aircraft flying over Gloster City, N.J., approaches Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 22, 2021. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)
  • Hundreds of people become U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at a convention center in Saint Paul, Minn., on March 9, 2023. The U.S. citizenship test is being updated and some immigrants and advocates worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency. The test is one of the final steps toward citizenship — a months-long process that requires legal permanent residency for years before applying. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)
    Hundreds of people become U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at a convention center in Saint Paul, Minn., on March 9, 2023. The U.S. citizenship test is being updated and some immigrants and advocates worry the changes will hurt test-takers with lower levels of English proficiency. The test is one of the final steps toward citizenship — a months-long process that requires legal permanent residency for years before applying. (AP Photo/Trisha Ahmed)