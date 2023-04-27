GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Tuesday, May 25, 150 middle school girls from 15 local West Michigan schools boarded their school buses and arrived at the Mary Free Bed YMCA in Grand Rapids for Maranda’s Annual Beautiful U event!

The longstanding tradition reminds young girls to embrace their beauty in mind, body and soul. Additionally, Beautiful U provides the 7th and 8th graders with tools and resources to feel empowered, uplifted and supported by women in the community.

This year, the Beautiful U participants enjoyed pep talks from various community partners and speakers, including Dr. Abha Gupta Varma of Cherry Health. The students also enjoyed healthy snacks and energizing fitness classes. They even received a Beautiful U swag bag filled with fun goodies, including a journal designed by Sofia Brinkerhoff, a second-year Graphic Communications Student at the Kent Career Tech Center.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck attended to capture photos from the exciting event. We invite you to view them in the slideshow gallery featured below and catch a recap of all the Beautiful U fun here.