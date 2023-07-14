GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What’s summer in West Michigan without a Maranda Park Party Recess? On Thursday, July 13, Maranda, the WOODTV 8 crew, and a host of community partners made a trip to Washington Heights United Methodist Church to surprise Battle Creek Public Schools students with a one-hour playtime of a lifetime!

In true Park Party Recess fashion, kids laughed and played outdoors and took advantage of tons of fun surprises; bounce houses and inflatables from ACP Entertainment, delicious treats to cool off from Meijer, a smoothie bicycle, and swag bags with games and essentials from The Storehouse.

Check out images in the slideshow gallery below, provided by our awesome ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck.

Thursday’s event marks the third Park Party Recess of the season, and the fun is far from over! Stay tuned to see where Maranda heads next, and also, join in on the excitement by entering Maranda’s Unboxing Blitz Contest, now through July 24, if you haven’t already.