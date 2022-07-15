GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The joys of summer for kids are often being able to run wild and have a blast in the sunshine! On Thursday, July 14, students at Great Lakes Elementary in West Ottawa had the chance to soak up the gorgeous weather and then some!

Maranda and the Park Party team surprised them with their own Park Party Recess! For one hour, students had the time of their lives playing in inflatable bounce houses, obstacle courses and slides. They even had the chance to meet princesses, show their dance moves off to upbeat music, and snack on treats.

We couldn’t let the day of fun go by without snapping any photos! Our ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck attended the Park Party to capture pics. View them in the gallery featured below.