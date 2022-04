GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Sunday, April 10, Ashley HomeStore hosted ladies night out in Grandville. The free community event was held from 6 to 9 pm, and featured wine tasting, live music, food trucks, vendor booths, and meet and greets with Rachael Ruiz, Terri DeBoer and Jordan Carson.

eightWest shared a fun recap from the evening. Check it out here! View photos from the event in the photo gallery featured below. Photos courtesy of ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck.