GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Without a doubt, Labor Day parades and festivals are an exciting staple of the holiday. But this year, West Michiganders were able to add another fun event to their celebration itinerary. From Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, John Ball Zoo invited the community to attend “KoalaPalooza”!

What is KoalaPalooza?

KoalaPalooza was a three-day event where zoo guests could see two koalas Noorundi and Illuka before they headed back home to the San Diego Zoo! Aside from seeing the adorable animals up close, guests enjoyed a cookout in John Ball Zoo’s Central Plaza, koala-themed activities, and live music!



ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck captured all the excitement in the image gallery featured below.