GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Thursday, Nov. 23, the community laced up their sneakers to participate in Kids’ Food Basket’s 18th Annual Gobble Wobble 5K Run & Walk!

The event was held from 8-10 a.m. at East Grand Rapids Middle School, and all proceeds directly benefit Kids’ Food Basket and the organization’s mission of increasing access to healthy food for children and families and working toward a “hunger-free West Michigan for all.”

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck attended the event to capture photos of all the fun. We invite you to view the images in the slideshow gallery featured below.