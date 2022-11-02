GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Halloween isn’t just for trick-or-treating, especially when it comes to attending “Just Wicked” hosted at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids.

This year, the annual celebration and costume contest kicked off at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 until 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to JW Marriott Grand Rapids, the four-hour event featured a “haunted night of spirits, dancing, fun” and costumes!

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck stopped by “Just Wicked” to catch West Michiganders having a blast in their Halloween attire and more.

View photos in the gallery featured below.