GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Since Oct. 1, 2022, The Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) has welcomed the community into its establishment to experience a one-of-a-kind presentation. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is on display until Jan. 14, 2023!

“Organized by the Museum of the Moving Image, the exhibition reveals how Henson and his team of designers, writers, technicians, and performers, brought to life the popular works of The Muppet Show, the Muppet Movies, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and much more.”

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer visited the GRAM to capture the exhibition. View photos in the slideshow gallery featured below!