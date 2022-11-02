GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- By now, many West Michiganders have heard about a unique spectacle that went on display from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids.

Jack-O-Lantern World, an immersive walk-through experience, featured thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins along a ¾ mile-long trail.

Families, friends and guests of all ages strolled through 17 immersive worlds established through the collaborative efforts of “over 50 artisans, designers, architects, carpenters, and event planners.”

Missed this year’s event? Live vicariously through the impressive photos of displays and carvings captured by ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck.