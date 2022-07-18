GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- You know it’s summer when the Ionia Free Fair rolls around! The annual family-friendly event, now in its 107th year, kicked off on Friday, July 15, and runs through Saturday, July 23! This year, guests can enjoy 40+ rides and attractions courtesy of Arnold Amusements, Inc., a family-owned and operated company. They can also snack on carnival food from 55 food vendors, jam out to live music, see monster trucks in action, and the list goes on.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck stopped by the fair to capture the fun and a recent parade. Have a look at the photo gallery featured below.