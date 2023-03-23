GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Imagine having an “intimate sensory dining and champagne tasting experience” at the Amway Grand Plaza hotel in Grand Rapids. Well, an exclusive event, “Bubbles and Beats”, offers this one-of-a-kind event to a limited number of guests on the third Friday of each month.

The most recent experience, held on Friday, March 17, was sponsored by Veuve Clicquot. According to organizers, the event featured an “upscale 4-course menu, rotating Veuve Clicquot champagne, a behind-the-scenes look at their Chef’s Table, and carefully curated music pairings that elevated the evening.”

Twelve guests were in attendance, including ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck. View stunning images from “Bubbles and Beats” in the slideshow gallery featured below.