GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-On Wednesday, March 9, The Humane Society of West Michigan hosted its 10th Annual “Paws, Claws & Corks” event at DeVos Place. Held at 6 pm in DeVos Place’s Steelcase Ballroom, this year’s attendees had the opportunity to mix and mingle in person, taste test fine wines, microbrews and unique food dishes, and support The Humane Society of West Michigan’s mission.

According to the organization’s website, the purpose of its annual event is to “promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in our community through education, example, responsible placement and protection.” All funds raised through “Paws, Claws & Corks” supports animals experiencing homelessness in the community.

WOTV Photographer Mike Buck attended the event to capture nice pictures! View them in the image gallery featured below.