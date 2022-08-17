GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-On Friday, Aug. 12, Michiganders laced up their running/walking shoes to participate in a great cause. Hope Network hosted its “One in Five Team Marathon and 5K” at Millineum Park in Grand Rapids. The event began at 7 pm and included the 5k and Marathon races, a post-race celebration, and music-all to bring the community together to support one in five individuals experiencing mental illnesses.

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck captured the community taking action in the photos featured below. Have a look!