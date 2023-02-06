GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Known as the “coolest event on the Lakeshore this winter,” Holland on Ice returned to Downtown Holland on Friday, Feb. 3, through Saturday, Feb. 4.

The annual family-friendly event, hosted free for the Holland community and visitors to enjoy, featured interactive ice sculptures, live ice carving from talented sculptors, the annual meltdown sale, and festive winter-themed menu items from local restaurants.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck captured fun photos! View the images in the slideshow gallery featured below.