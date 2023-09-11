GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This weekend was groovy, to say the least! “Hippie Fest,” an annual “grassroots art festival featuring vibrant entertainment for all ages,” kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 10, at Val-Du-Lakes Resort in Mears, MI.

From Noon to 7 p.m., the two-day affair included live music, cirque performers, kids’ activities, a hippie car show with vintage vehicles on display, bohemian vendors to shop, a DIY tie-dye station, delicious food and more.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck visited the “Hippie Fest” to capture all the fun. View images in the slideshow gallery featured below.