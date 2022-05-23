GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Sunday, May 22, The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association (GRFTA) hosted its 4th annual “Roll’N Out Food Truck Festival.” From 11 am to 8 pm, nearly 40 local food trucks and trailers pulled up to serve delicious cuisines to West Michiganders eager to have a great time with great food in hand!

The festival also included live music, giveaways, local live entertainment and activities for families. ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck attended to capture photos. Take a glance at the gallery featured below.