GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The largest winter festival in the Midwest, World of Winter, is still underway, and the family fun continued at Sixth Street Park in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 5, for the “Great Lakes Snow Snake Competition.”

According to World of Winter’s website, Snow Snake is a “traditional northern Native American game of sport dating back to over 500 years ago.” Attendees participated in competitive brackets for kids, teens, adult males/females, and elders. The objective of Snow Snake is to “throw the snow snake the farthest distance along a smooth trough made in the snow,” World of Winter says.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck was in attendance to capture photos! Check out the slideshow gallery below.