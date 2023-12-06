GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” this time in Grandville, MI! On Saturday, Dec.2, the Grandville City Council hosted a tree lighting ceremony, accompanied by the GHS marching band, along Chicago Drive.

The ceremony began at 5:30 p.m. and kicked off Grandville’s lineup of family-friendly activities making up its “Christmas at the Commons: A Strolling Holiday Event.”

Following the ceremony, the community enjoyed a stationary parade with floats, Dickens Carolers, photo stops, Christmas musicians, Rudolph train rides, food vendors, a synthetic ice rink, a mini holiday market and more.

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck captured all the fun of celebrating the holiday season! View the images featured in the slideshow gallery below.