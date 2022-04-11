GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Cosplayers unite! On Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 10, Grand Rapids Comic-Con “Spring Fling” kicked off at the DeltaPlex Arena. The event, widely known for featuring one of the largest vending and exhibition halls in the Midwest, included 50,000 square feet of “nerdy attractions and treasures displays by vendors from all over the country.” Key highlights from the event included special appearances from local comic writers, artists, cosplayers, voice-over actors, and photographers!

Mike Buck stopped by to capture tons of shots! View photos in the image gallery featured below.

Learn more about Grand Rapids Comic-Con on its official website.