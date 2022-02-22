GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of West Michigan’s beloved traditions, the Grand Rapids Boat Show, returned to DeVos Place on Feb.16-20. The annual event, which celebrated its 77th year showcased more than “400 boats from over 80 manufacturers from aluminum fishing boats and personal watercraft to pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts and deck boats,” said event organizers.

Special features of the 2022 Grand Rapids Boat Show included:

Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (with daily performances sure to entertain all ages)

HO Sports Tue Truckload Sale

Tommy’s Wake & Surf Shop

Key West Crab Shack with the Chris Corey’s Steel Drums and Keyboards…music with a Caribbean twist

(Thursday 6-9, Friday 6-9 and Saturday 4-7) Antique and Classic Boat Display from Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society

The Dive Tank Presented by Great Lakes Dive Locker

Appearances by Pro Wakeboarders at both the Action Water Sports Display and at Tommy’s Display

Single Day Boating Safety Certification Class (Saturday, 12 Noon to 5pm) presented by the Kent County Sheriff – Marine Division

WOTV Photographer, Mike Buck attended this year’s show and captured great photos! View pics in the gallery featured below.

(Information provided by Promote Michigan)