GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of West Michigan’s beloved traditions, the Grand Rapids Boat Show, returned to DeVos Place on Feb.16-20. The annual event, which celebrated its 77th year showcased more than “400 boats from over 80 manufacturers from aluminum fishing boats and personal watercraft to pro-style ski and bass boats, luxury pontoon boats, runabouts and deck boats,” said event organizers.

Special features of the 2022 Grand Rapids Boat Show included:

  • Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel (with daily performances sure to entertain all ages)
  • HO Sports Tue Truckload Sale
  • Tommy’s Wake & Surf Shop
  • Key West Crab Shack with the Chris Corey’s Steel Drums and Keyboards…music with a Caribbean twist
    (Thursday 6-9, Friday 6-9 and Saturday 4-7)
  • Antique and Classic Boat Display from Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society
  • The Dive Tank Presented by Great Lakes Dive Locker
  • Appearances by Pro Wakeboarders at both the Action Water Sports Display and at Tommy’s Display
  • Single Day Boating Safety Certification Class (Saturday, 12 Noon to 5pm) presented by the Kent County Sheriff – Marine Division

WOTV Photographer, Mike Buck attended this year’s show and captured great photos! View pics in the gallery featured below.

(Information provided by Promote Michigan)