GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- A new hands-on learning experience has opened at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM)! In early June, GRAM announced the launch of its new Creative Learning Center, a “reimagined and expanded education space designed for hands-on creative exploration for guests of all ages,” as stated on GRAM’s website.

Following the exciting news, GRAM hosted a free community event to celebrate the opening of its innovative educational space on Saturday, June 17. During the event, guests explored the 4,500-square-foot center, which features a Discovery Gallery, volunteer lounge, two new GRAM studio workshop classrooms, an accessible entry space, and an expanded orientation and meeting area.

