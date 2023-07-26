“GRAM on the Green 2023 with WYCE 88.1FM” returns with performances from La Furia Del Ritmo. (Photos courtesy of of Mike Buck)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Get ready to dance, unleash your creativity, enjoy delicious food, and mix and mingle with the West Michigan community!

The 14th annual “GRAM on the Green with WYCE 88.1FM“, an “intimate series of performances by some of the best local, regional, and national acts,” officially kicked off on Thursday, July 20, at the Grand Rapids Art Museum!

From 6-9 p.m., guests enjoyed live music by La Furia Del Ritmo, a cash bar, food trucks and art-making activities. And there’s much more fun to have this season! According to the museum’s website, three concert dates remain for the free summer series.

In addition to “GRAM on the Green”, museum admission is free on Thursdays as part of “Meijer Free Thursday Nights”.

ABC 4 photographer Mike Buck stopped by the event and captured photos. View the images in the slideshow gallery featured below.

Cheers to summer fun in West Michigan!