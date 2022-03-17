GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- After going virtual in 2021, Gilda’s LaughFest returns for its 12th year in person March 16-20, 2022. On Tuesday, March 15, Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids, an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community, hosted its “Red Door Gala” inside the Steelcase ballrooms at DeVos Place.

The gala featured entertainment by Justin Willman, the star and creator of “Magic for Humans” on Netflix. WOTV photographer Mike Buck visited the gala to capture the fun. See photos in the image gallery featured below.