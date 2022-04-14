GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Saturday, April 9, The Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show on 97.9 WGRD hosted a live show at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. According to DeVos Place, the event granted listeners of the show the opportunity to “see a different side of Free Beer & Hot Wings as the show takes aim at local news stories, famous celebrities and even members of the audience. This special event will allow the crew – Free Beer, Hot Wings, Joe, Steve, and Kelly – to interact with their fans while focusing on everything Grand Rapids.”

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck stopped by to capture photos of the live show! View them in the gallery featured below.