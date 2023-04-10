GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Easter was one to remember, especially for local group “Fans of Valley Field.” On Saturday, April 8, members of the group invited the West Michigan community to celebrate Easter by participating in its first-ever egg hunt at Sullivan Field (formerly known as Valley Field) in Grand Rapids, MI.

During this free and family-friendly event, children 10 years old and under had the exciting opportunity of running, walking and roaming free to collect as many color eggs as possible! And it wouldn’t be an Easter-themed event without a special appearance from the Easter bunny. The folkloric figure stopped by to meet and greet families and snap fun selfies.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer was in attendance! While Mike didn’t collect any eggs, he did snap some awesome photos of participants having a blast. View images in the slideshow gallery featured below.