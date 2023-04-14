GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Spring break has come to an end for most, but West Michigan took full advantage of the exciting time of year! Many community members were out and exploring several free and affordable activities, creating new memories, soaking up the sunshine, and enjoying some much-needed family time!

On Thursday, April 6, the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) hosted “Family Day: The Power of Story” to celebrate the Museum’s exhibition, “Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder.”

According to the GRAM, activities for participants were “themed around the power of story in each photograph that can be an inspiration to all of us.” These activities included a gallery chat with Docents, an art making project, a gallery scavenger hunt with prizes and a drawing party!

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck captured images of kids and adults of all ages getting creative! See the photos in the slideshow gallery displayed below.