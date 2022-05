GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- ArtFeast 10, a “signature event for Exalta Health,” was held on Thursday, May 5, at The High Five GR. The event featured unique works of art created by local artists, an array of diverse food options, and live music to celebrate Exalta Health’s 10th anniversary!

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck attended ArtFeast 10 to capture photos. View images in the gallery featured below.