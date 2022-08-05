GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Thursday, Aug. 4, fans of Elvis Costello & The Imposters and Nicole Atkins made a trip to Frederick Meijer Gardens’ Amphitheater to watch them perform live!

The concert is part of “Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens”, which “continues to bring the finest national and international musicians to West Michigan, thrilling music lovers across all generations and genres,” according to Meijer Gardens’ website.

The series runs through Sept. 30, and the community can purchase tickets online.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck attended the concert to capture photos. View them in the slideshow gallery featured below.