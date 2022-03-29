GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Michigan is home to an abundance of beautiful inland lakes and shorelines, leading many Michiganders to gravitate towards a cottage and lakefront lifestyle. On Friday, March 25, locals had the opportunity to explore cottage and lakefront home styles at the 2022 Cottage & Lakefront Living Show, hosted at DeVos Place. The event was held from 9 am- 5 pm and featured “builders, designers, furnishings, realtors, boats and docks, vacation home services, and financing; everything to create your summer traditions,” event organizers said.

ABC 4 Photographer Mike Buck captured photos from the event. View images in the gallery featured below.