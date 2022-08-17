GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is still in fun swing, and the City of Grandville hosted a fun outdoor event for the community to attend! The Vintage Fest, an exciting activity-filled two-day event, kicked off on Friday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 13! The festival featured a pie eating contest, corn hole tournament, MKD classic car show, pet photo contest, food trucks, princess & superhero show, live music, and a flea market.

In other words, attendees enjoyed all the aspects of summer–outdoor activities, live entertainment, and activities all in one place!

ABC 4 West Michigan Photographer Mike Buck stopped by the festival to catch all the action. View photos in the image gallery featured below.