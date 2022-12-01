GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Over two days, residents and visitors in Allendale, MI, experienced the ultimate shopping event! On Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, “Christmas at Countryside” was hosted at the Countryside Greenhouse of Allendale.

According to the Grand Haven Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s website, Christmas at Countryside featured “vintage and handmade goods from our 200+ vendors from all across the USA.” Holiday products included handmade items, clothing from boutiques, antiques, Christmas and holiday gifts, food trucks and concessions.

In short, the holiday extravaganza provided a great opportunity for the community to ring in the season. Have a look at the fun photos captured by ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck!