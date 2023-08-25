GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The “biggest little fair in Michigan” is back, and locals can join Hudsonville in celebrating “90 years of family fun” at the Hudsonville Community Fair!

From Monday, Aug. 21, to Saturday, Aug. 26, fairgoers can enjoy highly anticipated grandstand events, delicious food, live animal shows, fair rides, tractor pulls, exhibits and tons of entertainment in one place.

ABC 4 West Michigan photographer Mike Buck shares fun photos from the fair. Check them out in the slideshow gallery below.

If you’re looking for more events and activities to explore this weekend, view Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide and our latest Big 4 Guide to local festivals for everyone!